LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Turkey-napper? Dog caught on cam with someone’s holiday bird

Holidays

by: KARK

Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, Ark. (KARK) – A photo is circulating on social media of what appears to be a turkey-napper.

KARK spotted the picture on Facebook Wednesday afternoon with this description.

Photo by Jenny Jones

“Anyone missing their frozen turkey? If so, this Conway dog proudly had it in the Round Mtn. area.”

The dog appeared to be a brown Lab.

One comment read, “I hope the owners see this and we get to hear the full story!”

“Well, he does look pretty pleased with himself! I sure hope he’s thankful cause he’s in big trouble!,” read another.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss