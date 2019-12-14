Today marks last day for USPS ground shipping to arrive in time for Christmas

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Santa Claus is not the only one making deliveries this holiday season. People across the nation and local area are sending packages and letters to loved ones. But if you want to get them out before Christmas, you’re running out of time.

Today, Dec. 14, marks the last day to ship something out via USPS ground delivery and still make it for Christmas.

Customers would need to ship via USPS’ Retail Ground service, which is ground shipping for packages, thick envelopes and tubes that are not required to be mailed at First-Class Mail service, according to USPS’ website.

One local USPS location staying open late to help customers get items out the door in time for the holidays is located at 3501 Bessie Coleman Blvd., near Tampa International Airport. They are open until 8 p.m.

Below are other USPS holiday mailing deadlines prior to Christmas:

Dec. 20 – First-Class Mail service (including greeting cards)

Dec. 21 – Priority Mail service

Dec. 23 – Priority Mail Express service

