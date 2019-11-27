This Publix Thanksgiving commercial is making everyone cry again

TAMPA (WFLA) – Publix debuted a wholesome Thanksgiving commercial in 2018 that made so many people cry they decided to bring it back for another round of tears this year.

The commercial, titled “Catching Up,” features the relatable story of a son coming home from college for Thanksgiving and catching up with his family, who he maybe hasn’t seen since the school semester started.

The family sits down for a Thanksgiving meal likely featuring a few Publix-made dishes.

Once dinner is finished, the boy says he’s going out with his friends; likely a hometown reunion of sorts. The mom’s face will break your heart. She knows their time together this trip is limited and she’s not done catching up.

“You’re back?!” While spreading Publix plastic wrap over a leftover dish, mom is surprised by her son who changed his mind. He, too, thinks there’s more catching up to do.

Here’s the ad for those who haven’t seen it:

Now that we’re all crying, let’s take a look at Twitter users reacting to the ad:

They gotta stop playing that damn Publix commercial with the mom and the son – crying after commercial break between Love Island on Hulu — 𝒥🦇 (@jxrydx) November 26, 2019

The @Publix commercial where the son comes back to have pie with his mom… pic.twitter.com/GRQBm1IKRc — Joe C. (@HeyJoeC) November 27, 2019

Tonight at the gym, I was on the elliptical watching Brooklyn 99 and I got emotional during a Publix commercial.

Not my proudest moment. — Sarah Suggs 🙃 (@sarahluvesya) November 26, 2019

a Publix commercial just made me cry ope — vee (@ivyfikes) November 24, 2019

I just watched that Publix Thanksgiving commercial. I haven’t forgotten about you, my love. I’ll be back. Soon. — Danny Lovelle (@DannyLovelle) November 23, 2019

The new Publix commercial makes me cry every time. I don’t wanna be this soft anymore. Someone HELP — a l e x a n d r a (@AllyEmilia) November 22, 2019

Number of times I have seen this @Publix ad today: 2

Number of times I have bawled my face off after seeing it: 2



Darn you, Publix! (I LOVE THIS AD.)https://t.co/km393KLnhx — Melisa Wells (@melisalw) November 26, 2019

Awww stopp!! We're so glad to hear this. We hope our commercial gets you in the holiday spirit! ▼Austin — Publix (@Publix) November 21, 2019

A Publix commercial just made me cry. Cool. — Missy Hughes (@Missayy_) November 22, 2019

This Publix Thanksgiving story is a little reminder that in a world that moves so fast, it’s important to slow down, take time, and make memories with the ones you love. So let’s perfect that pie recipe, share a story, and make new memories around the table. Publix

