TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear!

Tampa Music School, which specializes in voice lessons, has some tips on caroling for amateur singers who want to spread joy this year.

There are some songs carolers should avoid for many reasons.

“It’s been said that the most disliked Christmas song is ‘Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,’ so you may want to steer clear of that song,” said Stephanie Stapleton, an instructor with Tampa Music School.

Other songs your caroling group may want to skip include “O Holy Night” and “What Child Is This?” because of how high the notes can get, as well as “Here We Come A Caroling,” as those at Tampa Music School said many carolers don’t know the words as well as they think they do.

Stapleton said her personal favorite Christmas carols are the ones everyone knows.

“‘Jingle Bells,’ ‘We Wish You a Merry Christmas’ and ‘Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer’ are popular family songs that the majority of people of all-ages know,” she said. “Adults and choral singers can enjoy traditional songs such as ‘Let it Snow, Let it Snow,’ ‘Hark the Herald Angels Sing’ and ‘The Twelve Days of Christmas.'”

If you group if up for a challenge, Stapleton said “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” is always a hit.

Stapleton said the best places to carol this holiday season may be closer than you think. Some of her favorite places are the courtyards at Armature Works, Channelside, Ybor City and Curtis Hixon Park.

“If your neighborhood has a clubhouse, check with them for any restrictions. Gathering where noise is expected is generally a good start,” Stapleton said.

And while you don’t need to pack on your parka to go caroling in Florida, it’s always a good idea to warm up your voice, whether you’re an amateur singer or a professional.

Stapleton had advice for amateur singers for warming up their voices to avoid a sore throat.

“Roll your neck and shoulders to warm up the area while humming ‘Happy Birthday’ with your mouth closed,” she said. “Then try ‘dashing through the snow’ to quicken the pace and give the vocal cords a quick workout. Most importantly, remember to stay hydrated with water or a warm beverage.”

You can learn more about Tampa Music School and what it offers on their website.