Tampa Bay man provides Christmas feast for less fortunate

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – What took place Wednesday in the parking lot at the intersection of Fowler and Nebraska avenues really captured the holiday spirit.

“I enjoy it,” Roger Thiel told 8 On Your Side. “I think the best is I enjoy seeing all the people and making sure they got a nice hot meal.”

For the sixth year in a row, Thiel prepared a Christmas feast for the homeless and less fortunate.

“There’s always someone worse off than you and it was a great feeling, an amazing feeling just to give back,” Thiel’s friend Jeff Versace said.

With the help of friends, neighbors and co-workers, Thiel served 80 to 100 people a meal including home-cooked ribs, chicken, potato salad and dessert.

“I brought over a 120 pounds (of ribs),” Thiel said, “and they’ll probably be gone by the time I leave.”

This is the first Christmas Versace decided to help his longtime friend feed their neighbors in need.

“He’s one of the most kind caring giving people I know, I’ve ever met in my life,” Versace said of Thield. “Would give his shirt off his back to somebody who needs it and he likes to pay back to the community cause he knows where he’s come from and started from.”

Thiel and his friends also collected clothing and sneakers to pass out to their many guests.

Thiel said he hopes to be back serving another hot meal next Christmas.