Survey reveals least popular Thanksgiving items

(CNN) – A new survey reveals the least popular items at the Thanksgiving dinner table.
First off, the online Harris Poll of more than 2,000 adults found 68 percent of Americans secretly dislike a classic Thanksgiving food, yet they eat it anyway out of tradition.
Here’s the breakdown:
- 29 percent of people dislike canned cranberry sauce but reluctantly eat it anyway
- 24 percent do the same for green bean casserole
- 22 percent eat sweet potatoes or sweet potato casserole even though they don’t like it
- 21 percent eat pumpkin pie but don’t enjoy it
- 19 percent don’t even like turkey but eat it anyway
Speaking of canned cranberry sauce, the poll also found nearly half of Americans say it is “disgusting.”
