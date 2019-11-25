Strong winds might keep balloons grounded during Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade

Holidays

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Weather could stop the iconic balloons from appearing in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Officials in New York say windy conditions are expected next week.

City rules state the balloons can not fly in sustained winds that exceed 23 miles per hour.

Wind gusts over 34 miles per hour would also sideline the balloons.

Right now, the forecast for sustained winds do not exceed the regulations, but the gusts do.

Officials will have to monitor wind conditions and decide whether to allow the balloons to be flown.

The regulations were put in place in 1997 when the “Cat in the hat” balloon injured four people after being overtaken by strong winds.

There is some good news — this year’s temperatures are expected to be in the mid-40s.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss