TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida is one of the jolliest (and warmest!) places to be during the festive holiday season and a travel blog recently named a Tampa Bay area city on its list of ten must-visit Christmas towns in the state.

Trips to Discover named St. Petersburg to the list, calling it a “family-friendly destination home to a variety of cultural attractions.”

The blog mentioned Enchant Christmas at Tropicana Field, the world’s largest holiday-themed light event spanning 10-acres, complete with an immersive walk-through light maze.

Nearby Busch Gardens Christmas Town as well as the Florida Botanical Gardens’ annual Holiday Lights in the Garden event were also mentioned.

Other cities on Trips to Discover’s list of the top 10 must-visit Christmas towns in Florida included:

Celebration

St. Augustine

Pensacola

Miami

Orlando

West Palm Beach

Fort Lauderdale

Jacksonville

Tallahassee

Trips to Discover says on its website its mission is to “inspire you to travel more, to turn day dreamers into fanatical travelers” and said readers don’t need another travel booking site, but rather a place to get ideas.