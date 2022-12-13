TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) —The Sarasota Police Department is wishing residents a Merry Christmas with another patrol car lights show, an annual tradition for the agency.

On Sunday night, the agency released a video of its annual patrol car light display on social media. By Tuesday morning, it had thousands of likes and shares.

The video shows five patrol cars parked side by side and flashing their lights, which are synchronized to Trans-Siberian Orchestra’s version of “First Snow.”

The agency has been using the band’s music ever since it started the tradition in 2019. They’ve also featured their versions of “Wizards in Winter”, “A Mad Russian’s Christmas” and “Christmas Eve/Sarajevo.”

“From all of us at the #SarasotaPolice Department, we wish you a safe holiday season!” the agency said on Twitter.