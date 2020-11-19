Santa will make safe stops in Tampa Bay despite pandemic

Ole Saint Nick is not letting the coronavirus stop him from bringing joy to kids around Tampa Bay.

The Christmas season is almost here, and while the coronavirus is proving to be a real Grinch Santa is making sure he can still meet and see the kids safely.

“That was one thing that surprised us; how many places are still, Santa is going to come visit, but you might have to wear that face mask, you might have to make a reservation in advance, but these are all things that I think at this point in the pandemic we’re all used to, and our kids are used to,” said Laura Byrne, editor at Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine.

Over at Busch Gardens Christmas Town, things will look a little different this year. You still have to make reservations to the park, wear a mask, and have your temperature checked before going in. Meetings with Santa will be contact-free and at an outdoor venue.

Shopping centers and stores like Bass Pro Shops will have Santa behind a “Magic Santa Shield.” Reservations need to be made, masks worn, and no sitting on Santa’s lap this year.

For those not wanting to leave the house kids can still visit with Santa through several online video conferencing sites like “Chit Chat with Santa.” Parents can pay $28 for 10 minutes of video chat time with Chris Kringle. You can also buy story time with the jolly elf. This makes from some fun, safe, and personalized time for families.

“It’s going to look different, but think about many years from now and we look back at these photos. We’re always going to remember Christmas 2020,” said Byrne.

An updated list of places to visit Santa and other safe holiday activities is in Tampa Bay Parenting Magazine.

