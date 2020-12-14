Santa visits patient at Florida hospital with help of construction crane

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (NBC News)—Santa took a detour from the North Pole to help a Florida woman keep a promise she made to her grandmother.

Kathryn Nowak’s grandmother is recovering from colon cancer surgery at a Boynton Beach hospital.

Nowak desperately wants to see her, but wasn’t sure it could happen due to the pandemic. That’s why Santa stepped in, trading his sleigh for a crane.

Wearing matching hats and using a crane, Santa and Nowak soared up to the third floor of the hospital to pay a special visit through her grandmother’s hospital room window.

“I was on my way to the North Pole, but they got me to turn around and make another appearance here at the hospital,” Santa said.

“She said you’re going to come back to see me tomorrow and I said, it’s getting a little crazy out there but I’m going to do whatever it takes to come and see you. I said I promise you, even if I have to get a fire truck to get up there,” said Nowak.

“This will be the best Christmas of my life. I’m sure for the rest of my life I’ll never forget this moment,” she added.

