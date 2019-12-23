Santa brings cheer to babies in the NICU

(CNN) – Santa Claus paid a visit to some of Montana’s tiniest patients who are spending the holidays in the hospital.

Kris Kringle went to Saint Vincent Healthcare Thursday to visit the neonatal intensive care unit.

The babies, building up strength before they can go home, got their first photos with Santa.

One of the parents, whose son Hezekiah was born Dec. 3, said the visit really helps them.

“He was the real Santa. They’ve definitely gone above and beyond for the families, they definitely make the holidays and the NICU stay a lot easier,” said Shaelyn Wood, Hezekiah’s mother.

The annual visit is a beloved tradition now.

Santa has been bringing holiday cheer to families at the Saint Vincent NICU for more than two decades.

