TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Fourth of July is quickly approaching which means more Americans will be traveling this weekend.

AAA is expecting more than 2.8 million Floridians to travel at least 50 miles or more between Friday, June 30 and Tuesday, July 4. Compared to last year, this is 87,000 more travelers.

Nationwide, travelers are also expected to set new records. AAA is estimating 50.7 million Americans to travel this holiday weekend. This is 2.1 million more travelers than last year.

“Independence Day weekend appears to be the continuation of what has already been a very strong summer travel season,” Debbie Haas, Vice President of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group said. “Although airfares and hotel rates are more expensive than last year, Americans are still eager to travel. So, expect to see congested roads, busy hotels, and long lines at airports and attractions.”

National Independence Day Travel Figures Total Auto Air Other 2023 (Forecast) 50.7 million 43.2 million 4.2 million 3.4 million 2022 48.7 million 42.2 million 3.7 million 2.7 million 2019 49 million 41.5 million 3.5 million 3.5 million Courtesy: AAA

Florida Independence Day Travel Figures Total Auto Air Other 2023 (Forecast) 2,811,678 2,451,330 219,823 140,525 2022 2,724,374 (+3%) 2,414,205 (+1.5%) 197,271 (+11%) 112,899 (+24.5%) 2019 2,605,796 (+8%) 2,270,959 (+8%) 194,490 (+13%) 140,346 (+0.13%) Courtesy: AAA

Traveling by car

As for the mode of transportation, road trips tend to be more preferred than air travel, as nearly 85% will hit the road. It’s predicted more than 43.2 million Americans will drive to their destinations.

Gas prices remain lower than last year’s numbers at the pump. In Florida, the average is currently $3.35 per gallon, compared to last year’s at $4.54 per gallon. For daily gas price averages, visit gasprices.aaa.com.

Traveling by plane

AAA expects a record-high of 4.17 million Americans to fly to their destination this weekend. The last time it was near those numbers was in 2019 when 3.91 million people traveled.

An estimated 219,823 Floridians are expected to travel by plane, nearly 23,000 more than last year.

Other modes of travel

Other modes of transportation including bus, cruise or train are expected to be taken by nearly 3.36 million people, an increase of 24% over last year.

Best and worst days to travel

AAA expects Friday, June 30 to be the busiest day on the roads, generally in the afternoon and early evening.

Average travel times are projected to take 30% longer, especially in major metro areas and near beaches and attractions. It is recommended for drivers to hit the road early in the morning or after 6 p.m.