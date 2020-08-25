Pumpkin spice lattes have returned to Starbucks earlier than ever this year

Holidays

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

Posted: / Updated:

Pumpkin-spice lattes are back at Starbucks earlier than ever this year.

Starbucks rleased all of its fall favorites earlier than every this year, giving us all the fall feels.

Besides the pumpkin spiced latte, the new menu options are a pumpkin cream cold brew, or a salted caramel mocha or frap.

Bakery items too, like pumpkin bread or scone and pumpkin cream cheese muffins, are on the fall menu.

All of these items became available Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss