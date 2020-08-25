Pumpkin spice lattes have returned to Starbucks earlier than ever this year

Pumpkin-spice lattes are back at Starbucks earlier than ever this year.

Starbucks rleased all of its fall favorites earlier than every this year, giving us all the fall feels.

Besides the pumpkin spiced latte, the new menu options are a pumpkin cream cold brew, or a salted caramel mocha or frap.

Bakery items too, like pumpkin bread or scone and pumpkin cream cheese muffins, are on the fall menu.

All of these items became available Tuesday.

