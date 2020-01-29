Popular Valentine’s candy hearts mostly blank

News

by: Tribune Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT) — After missing the 2019 Valentine season, SweetHearts conversation candies are returning, but that’s not saying much. Literally.

Due to a production mishap, the majority of SweetHearts candies, typically inscribed with sweet nothings, are now just sweets with nothing on them.

The popular candy was purchased by Spangler Candy Company after the original maker, Necco, filed for bankruptcy in 2018. Although the purchase was made too late for the candies to have a 2019 season, Spangler was determined to revive them for Valentine’s Day 2020.

Unfortunately for Spangler, they ran into a few production obstacles. When Spangler was transferring all of Necco’s equipment from Boston to their own production house in Ohio, some of the equipment, including the printers, was damaged along the way.

The folks at candystore.com got their hands on 10 boxes of the candies and noted how many SweetHearts actually had something on them and how many didn’t. The group found:

  • Only 3% of candies were printed correctly.
  • 8% were cut off and left a partial print on them.
  • 24% were considered to have “unintelligible markings.”
  • A whopping 65% of all candies were blank.

The group was told by a Spangler spokesperson that there will be a limited supply of candies this year due to all the production setbacks. Learn more about the SweetHearts mishap and watch an unboxing video here.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Measles case confirmed at Florida College

Thumbnail for the video titled "Measles case confirmed at Florida College"

Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Huge law enforcement presence at Fivay HS following several issues"

Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officials investigating fire at vacant home in Clearwater"

Crash closes State Road 54

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crash closes State Road 54"

Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber Alert issued for 1-week-old baby"

Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Morning Forecast"

Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa water main break could slow down traffic on Wednesday morning"

Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police investigate assault of teen near Gasparilla parade"

Years after fire, Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen

Thumbnail for the video titled "Years after fire, Palm Harbor church nearly ready to reopen"

Fivay High School teacher arrested for having loaded gun on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fivay High School teacher arrested for having loaded gun on campus"

Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida College isolates unvaccinated students after measles case on campus"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss