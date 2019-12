TAMPA (WFLA) – Dozens of great Christmas movies exist, but as countless families ask this time of year, which one is the best Christmas movie ever?

J.B. Biunno, Amanda Holly, Daisy Ruth, Sarafina Brooks, and other members of the WFLA team will be live on WFLA Now at Noon today to hear your thoughts on the best Christmas movie ever made.

Vote in our poll for your voice to be heard! Happy Holidays!