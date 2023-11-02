TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A debate over whether it’s too early to decorate for the holidays has been ongoing for years, but OREO is only reinforcing the early start to the holidays.

OREO is rewarding fans with $100,000 in prizes for those who decorate their homes early.

Now through Nov. 17, the cookie company is encouraging fans to create their own “HOA,” Holiday OREO Allowance, which rewards select fans with prizes.

Fans can submit their decked-out decoration on Instagram or X, using the hashtag #HolidayOREOAllowance or #OREOSweepstakes for a chance to win.

Winners of the HOA Welcome Kit will receive a $1,000 OREO allowance, OREO cookies, and a sign to place in your yard or window to show off to your neighbors.

For the official rules, visit OREO.com/OreoHolidayHOA.