‘Nonpartisan Uno’ deck promises to keep families away from politics during Thanksgiving

(CNN) – A new Uno deck aims to keep Thanksgiving dinner politics-free.

Mattel’s limited-edition “nonpartisan Uno deck” removes the classic red and blue cards, which could be seen as politically-charged.

They were replaced with more politically-neutral colors of orange and purple. The packaging is purple as well.

The new deck also introduces a new veto card that reads “No politics.”

When a family member breaks the “No politics” rule — just veto them.

And if that doesn’t work, you can still make them draw four.

The Uno nonpartisan decks can be found at Walmart stores with a price tag of $5.99.

