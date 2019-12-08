Breaking News
Armed & dangerous suspect on run after shooting Brinks driver, good Samaritan during attempted ATM robbery in Brandon

New York tradition unlike any other: Keg tree lighting

Holidays

by: WROC

Posted: / Updated:

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Christmas tree like no other… the Genesee Brewery’s “Keg Tree” in Rochester, New York.

For the seventh year in a row, the brewery has constructed a holiday spectacle. From 50 spectators in its first year to more than 6,000 in 2018, it’s truly become a local sensation, and staple.

“It’s great that they embraced it here. Never in a million years, we thought that would happen,” said Mike Gaesser, Genesee director of packaging innovation and unofficial Head Keg Tree Elf.

This year’s tree is about the same as last years — 530 empty half barrels kegs, stacked up 12 levels to 27 feet high, with some 25,000 lights upon it. It took about 400 man-hours to complete the Keg Tree, and that hard work will pay off for Friday night’s event.

The brewery partnered with the City of Rochester on a “Bring Christmas Downtown Coat Drive” and guests at the Keg Tree lighting event were encouraged to bring coats and gloves to benefit the less fortunate in the community.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss