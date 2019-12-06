New fun & treasured traditions this holiday season at Walt Disney World

TAMPA (WFLA) – The holidays are finally here, and for lots of Florida families, a visit to the Walt Disney World Resort is just the ticket to get that Christmas spirit. Disney has a few new offerings for this year’s holiday celebration, along with some returning favorites you’ll want to see again and again.

New Holiday Fireworks at Magic Kingdom Park

If one of your holiday traditions is a night at Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, this year has an extra special treat. Minnie Mouse is the hostess with the mostest as she presents Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks. There’s magic in the air as the skies above Cinderella Castle glisten with colorful fireworks set to some classic Christmas tunes. During the show, Minnie reminds us that the most magical part of the holidays is sharing them with the ones we love.

Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party is a separate ticketed event taking place select nights at Magic Kingdom Park through December 22.

Christmas Decor and More at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park

There’s a whole new world of holiday fun taking place this year at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park! Step into the fun right from the start at Discovery Island, where a collection of life-size arctic animal puppets offer warm holiday greetings. Kids of all ages will love interacting with these amazingly lifelike wintry creatures. Then when the sun goes down, the Tree of Life lights up with a special holiday version of Tree of Life Awakenings. As you continue to explore the park, you’ll find holiday touches abound, even on the faraway moon of Pandora – The World of Avatar.

Beloved Traditions Return at Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios

You can celebrate the holidays around the world at the Epcot International Festival of the Holidays. In World Showcase, nibble on tasty treats at the Holiday Kitchens, and take in holiday traditions from around the globe. And don’t miss the incredible Candlelight Processional, a nightly telling of the Christmas story by a celebrity narrator accompanied by a full orchestra and choir.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the scene for returning favorites like the hilarious fireworks show Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!, and Sunset Seasons Greetings lighting up the Hollywood Tower Hotel (home of The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride) with images featuring some of your favorite Disney characters. Oh, and did we mention that it snows on Sunset Boulevard each night?

The Epcot International Festival of the Holidays, the Candlelight Processional, Sunset Seasons Greetings and Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM! are all included with your regular park admission to Epcot or Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Shop til You Drop

Disney Springs features all the twinkly lights and decorations you’re looking for, plus gift-shopping galore. Also the Christmas Tree Trail returns this year, with even more trees to gaze at. Wander through this forest of trees, each decorated with a different Disney theme, and you’ll feel like you’re in a winter wonderland.

Here’s wishing you and yours a happy and safe Disney holiday!

Kathy Karalekas is a past Panelist on the Disney Parks Moms Panel, an online forum where guests can have their Disney vacation planning questions answered by a group of everyday moms and dads who are seasoned Disney travelers. Currently, Kathy is a contributing writer for the Tampa Bay Moms Blog and is a frequent visitor to Walt Disney World with her husband and 9-year-old son.

