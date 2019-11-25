Mike Alstott delivers Thanksgiving meals to local firefighters

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Thanksgiving is a holiday many spend their loves ones. But unfortunately, calls for help don’t stop for a holiday and many first responders will find themselves at work.

The Mike Alstott Family Foundation has an annual tradition of providing Thanksgiving Dinner for dozens of stations in Pinellas County, and over the weekend Mike Alstott delivered the meals, complete with all the fixings.

“A very special thank you goes out to former NFL Buccaneer Mike Alstott. Mike personally dropped off Thanksgiving dinner to every St. Petersburg fire station today,” was posted on the St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Facebook page.

This year, the foundation will also provide meals for all 44 Hillsborough County Fire Rescue stations.

On Monday Mike Alstott delivered the turkey dinners to the Hillsborough County Fire Rescue headquarters so firefighters would have a proper meal for Thanksgiving.

The foundation teamed with local business Reed TMS to expand the event into Hillsborough County.

