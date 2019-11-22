Local fire departments provide holiday safety tips

Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The holidays are great to spend with loved ones, but the season can also be very dangerous. 

Firefighters from several local departments gathered Friday to highlight holiday safety tips, including Hillsborough Fire Rescue, Tampa Fire Rescue, Temple Terrace and Saint Petersburg Fire Rescue. 

Firefighters say although the safety tips may seem obvious, but they get calls from accidents every year.’

Falls from ladders, kitchen accidents and fires, and vehicle fires are some of the most common holiday calls. 

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss