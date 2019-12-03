Live Now
Manatees gather at Blue Spring State Park to keep warm

Krispy Kreme releases new holiday doughnuts

Holidays

by: Matt Knight

Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – Krispy Kreme elves were hard at work creating three new holiday-inspired treats.

The ‘reindeer’ is Krispy Kreme’s classic original glazed doughnut dipped in chocolate icing and decorated like a reindeer with pretzel antlers, a red icing nose and sugar eyes.

The ‘present’ is a bright green glazed doughnut filled with creme and decorated with a red icing bow to look like a Christmas gift.

The ‘Santa belly’ doughnut is filled with chocolate cream, dipped in red icing with sugar sprinkled on i  and decorated in a belt that looks just like one Santa would wear.

The North Pole inspired treats are available now through Dec. 24.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss