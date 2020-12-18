José Feliciano celebrates 50 years of bilingual holiday hit ‘Feliz Navidad’ with star-studded, livestream concert

FILE – Musician Jose Feliciano performs during the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert on March 13, 2019, in Washington. Feliciano is celebrating 50 years of his bilingual Christmas classic “Feliz Navidad” by releasing a new version featuring Jason Mraz, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shaggy and more. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – While many of us may feel “feliz navi-done” with this year as a whole, 2020 also marks the 50th anniversary of the bilingual holiday hit song “Feliz Navidad.”

To celebrate this iconic yet timeless Christmas hit, Anthem Records has teamed with Amazon Music for a special celebratory and re-imagined track.

José Feliciano joined Grammy award-winning international producer, Rudy Pérez, and remotely worked with 30 other artists and celebrities from nine different countries around the world. Some of the artists include Styx, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sam Moore, Gloria Gaynor, Shaggy, Jon Secada, Jason Mraz, Michael Bolton, La India, Julio Iglesias, and many more.

The song first hit the charts in 1998 on Billboard’s Hot 100. After it landed on the Hot 100 again in 2019, Forbes declared the song as a “gift that keeps on giving.” ASCAP recognized “Feliz Navidad” as one of the top 25 most played and recorded Christmas songs around the world.

On the re-release, Feliciano said, “It’s hard to believe I’ve been singing ‘Feliz Navidad’ for 50 years. I am overwhelmed with the generosity of spirit and passion that all my friends have put into this track and I am grateful that this song continues to unify people around the world.”

Rudy Perez added, “this new version of ‘Feliz Navidad’ crosses genres and generations and the global superstars who came together for the track delivered amazing performances full of passion and joy bringing the Christmas spirit to us all.”

The 75-year-old Puerto Rican singer will not only celebrate the launch of the re-recorded hit with a live-streamed concert Sunday, but will also celebrate a first-ever official video, a new children’s book, and an online Amazon storefront with branded merchandise.