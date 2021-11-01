‘It’s time!’ Mariah Carey ushers in Christmas season by smashing pumpkins

TAMPA Fla. (WFLA) — Spooky season is officially over after Sunday night’s Halloween festivities, which means that it’s up to Mariah Carey to let us know whether it’s time to start getting festive for Christmas.

The singer, crowned by some as the Queen of Christmas, ushered in the cheeriest time of the year on social media by smashing pumpkins to her iconic hit “All I Want for Christmas is You,” a Christmas staple since its release in 1994.

While some said it’s still too early to listen to Christmas music with Thanksgiving on the way, Mariah’s fans, known as the Lambily, were ecstatic anyway.

The singer also teased a new release set for Nov. 5, although the Elusive Chanteuse didn’t give much more of a hint than a present with the date on it.

Whatever it is, if it’s Mariah Carey, it’s set to be festive.

