TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s Thanksgiving Day and you’ve run out of butter.

You want to run to your neighborhood grocery store to grab what you need. If you live in Florida, there’s a good chance that store is Publix.

But unfortunately, Publix will be closed on Thanksgiving per its traditional policy. The chain closes all stores on Thanksgiving to let employees enjoy the holiday at home.

All Publix locations will be open normal business hours the day before the holiday.

If you don’t make it to Publix on time, don’t worry. Thanksgiving isn’t ruined.

You should be able to find last-minute groceries at the stores below.

Open on Thanksgiving

The Fresh Market: Stores open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market: Stores open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Whole Foods: Locations may have modified hours.