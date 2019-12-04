How to turn your New Year’s wish into Times Square confetti

NEW YORK (WFLA) — Times Square is the place to be on New Year’s Eve, but if you can’t make it, your New Year’s wish still can.

You can turn your New Year’s wish into Times Square confetti by posting the wish on social media with the hashtag #ConfettiWish. You can also do it more privately at this website.

The wishes will be printed on confetti and released above Times Square when the ball drops.

You have until Dec. 28 to submit your wish.

