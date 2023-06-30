TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — More pets go missing during Independence Day weekend than any other holiday, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC).

Fireworks and other 4th of July traditions are fun for humans, but can be stressful or even dangerous for animals. Here are some tips to keep your furry friend safe and happy this weekend.

Before the festivities, ensure your pets have identification tags with up-to-date contact information. Make sure everything is up-to-date on the database that their microchips are registered to.

The most important thing a pet parent can do to assure their safety is to keep them indoors, according to the American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF). It may be tempting to bring them along to a big party or fireworks display, but pets have sensitive ears and can become spooked or run away.

Prepare a calm, escape-proof space at home for your pet. Consider turning on music or the TV to tamp down the noise from fireworks. If you’re staying home with them, have some toys and treats on hand to keep them busy.

If you’re hosting a party, ask guests to keep an eye out for your pet in case they escape. The AKC says to make sure sparklers, glow sticks, fireworks, charcoal and kabob skewers are kept away from curious animals.

After the festivities are over, check your yard for hazards before letting your pets off-leash. Sometimes discarded fireworks or other debris can end up in your yard, even if you didn’t set them off yourself.