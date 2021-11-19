Holly Jolly Tampa Bay: Holiday events, tree lightings beginning across area

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Theme park events in the Tampa Bay area are highly attended around the holidays, but there are other events – without the large price tag – that you and your family can attend to celebrate the fun of the holiday season moving in to Christmas.

From events in downtown Tampa, to visits with Santa Claus with your children or fur children, there is more than enough to do every day this holiday season here in beautiful Florida.

The list below is not in any particular order. Don’t see your favorite on this list? Let us know what you’re up to by emailing online@wfla.com. This list will be updated when we know more!

Location: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa

Ice skating and shopping will return to Curtis Hixon Park as of Nov. 19 through Jan. 2.

The rink will be open seven days a week, but hours are subject to rink and weather conditions. Individual tickets are $17 for all ages. Skate rentals can be purchased online in advance on the Winter Village’s website.

This year, the festivities will expand to Lykes Gaslight Square Park, where there will be a “Sweet Street at The Square” market featuring Sweet Mama’s Ice Cream shop and other local vendors.

Location: Hillsborough River/Tampa Riverwalk

Tampa’s lighted boat parade along the Hillsborough River will occur the Saturday before Christmas, on Dec. 18th.

The parade begins at the southern tip of Davis Islands and will travel up to the Heights, where participating boats will turn around and head to Sparkman Wharf. Judges, pairs from Big Brothers and Big Sisters, will be on hand at Sparkman to determine the first, second and third place winners of the sailboat and motorboat categories.

Location: Tampa Riverwalk

This event is a free, mobile-based scavenger hunt along the Riverwalk. Those interested can participate personally, or in a team.

There will be puzzles, holiday challenges and historical Tampa trivia.

The “Mobile Adventures” app is needed to participate in this event, which begins Dec. 17 and runs through Jan. 2.

Location: Pirate Water Taxi Home Dock: Stop #7 at the Tampa Convention Center, 333 S Franklin St, Tampa

Guests can experience the River of Lights on board the Pirate Water Taxi on the Hillsborough River, as captains will take folks on a tour of lighted bridges and downtown, alongside a sing-along of Christmas carols. Kids can write a letter to Santa and will receive a special gift.

Cruises depart at 6:15 p.m,. 7:15 p.m., 8:15 p.m. and 9:15 p.m. and ticket prices start at $25 for adults and $20 for children.

Location: Curtis Hixon Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa

The parade kicks off at Morgan and Madison streets in downtown Tampa beginning at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 4, traveling wrest to Ashley Drive, ending on Ashley Drive and Cass Street.

The tree lightning ceremony will take place at 6:20 p.m., followed by a showing of the latest rendition of “The Grinch” at 6:35 p.m.

Activities for the entire family include crafts, photos with Santa, a “candy cane scavenger hunt,” a rock wall, bounce house and more.

Location: 459 Brandon Town Center Drive, Brandon

Santa will arrive to Westfield Brandon on Thursday for meet and greets and photos opportunities through Christmas Eve.

Walk-up visits with Santa are permitted, but pre-booking is encouraged.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Thunderbug will join Santa on Nov. 22.

Pet photos with Santa begin on Nov. 29 and run on Dec. 6, 13 and 20 from 4-8 p.m. “Sensory Santa” visits will take place on Dec. 5 and 12. and reservations are required for every child for those dates through Event Brite.

Location: Morsani Hall, 1010 N Macinnes Pl, Tampa

Next Generation Ballet’s performance of the “Nutcracker” will take place Dec. 17 through Dec. 19 in Morsani Hall.

The performance will feature dancers from the American Ballet Theatre, Skylar Brandt and Herman Cornejo.

Tickets start at $30 and can be purchased by calling 813-955-1045, in person at the Straz Center ticket sales office or online.

Location: 402 Church Ave., Bradenton Beach

The third annual event will be held on Dec. 4 beginning at 6 p.m.

According to a Facebook event, “boat owners are invited to show off their holiday spirit and their beautifully lit vessels in a parade along the Intracoastal Waterway.”

Location: 401 W Kennedy Blvd, Tampa

The 40th annual Victorian Christmas Stroll will return to the Plant Museum in Tampa this holiday season.

The event allows “visitors a glimpse into the magic of Christmas past, [and] this holiday experience is a safe and family-friendly way to celebrate all the season has to offer,” the event’s website reads.

There are a variety of themes and displays in each exhibit room of the museum.

“Don’t miss a display of 40 vintage Santas in honor of 40 years of the Stroll!” the website says.

The stroll will feature timed tickets in limited numbers and should be purchased in advance between Nov. 20 through Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 through Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, aside from holidays.

Location: 110 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa

A gingerbread wonderland takes over the Glazer Children’s Museum beginning Nov. 20 through Jan. 3.

Guests to the museum can build a “gingerbread” house out of recycled materials and “watch the village grow.”

The Gingerbread Village is included with museum admission.

Location: 1910 N Ola Ave, Tampa

Families can meet Ol’ Saint Nick and Mrs. Claus at Armature Works when they come to town on Saturdays in December in the “gathering space” of the location.

The event will be socially distanced and guests will be able to take their own photos. Visits are complimentary, though a $5 donation benefitting Toys for Tots Tampa is encouraged.

Location: The 4 p.m. parade travels along Douglas Avenue, from Beltress Street, heading north to Skinner Boulevard.

The parade begins at 4 p.m. and activities include carriage and train rides, a snow slide, crafts, “old fashioned” games, storytelling, street performers and more.

The deadline to participate in the parade is Nov. 30 and those interested can email acastricone@dunedinfl.net or call 727-298-3266.

Location: Tampa Bay area

The Tampa Bay Lightning have announced that Santa Claus, all decked out in his Lightning gear, will appear at mall locations throughout the holiday season.

Santa will be available for photos and ThunderBug and Rolling Thunder will also attend each appearance to hand out surprises to those attending.

Opportunities will be available at the following malls: