TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tis the season of giving. Although social distancing due to the pandemic presents some challenges, there are still plenty of ways to give back in Tampa Bay this holiday season.

If you’re looking for volunteer and donation opportunities, here are some local charities you might consider supporting:

Humane Society of Tampa Bay

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is still taking volunteers. Each volunteer will receive specialized training for their roles. Masks are required, and volunteers must undergo temperature checks before their shift. To set up an interview, contact Maria Matlack (mariam@humanesocietytampa.org).

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is in need of donations and volunteers to ring bells for its Red Kettle campaign. The organization says it has safety protocols in place for those accepting donations on their behalf. To volunteer, fill out this form.

Ronald McDonald House

The Ronald McDonald House is in need of donations, but its volunteer activities are currently suspended.

“As our children that we serve are medically fragile, we have only essential staff in our buildings. We are encouraging our volunteers and the community to help cover the costs or provide supplies that volunteers would normally donate,” a Ronald McDonald House representative told News Channel 8.

The organization is asking donors to contribute to an emergency fund that is used to purchase meals and other supplies for families in need.

More information about how to help is available on the organization’s website.

Metropolitan Ministries

Metropolitan Ministries needs volunteers to help serve meals to 50,000 families this holiday season. Volunteers are required to wear masks and undergo temperature checks, and must follow social distancing guidelines and other safety protocols.

More information about volunteering is available on Metropolitan Ministries’ website.

Does your organization need volunteers for the holidays? Let us know by contacting news@wfla.com.

