TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – ‘Tis the season to be jolly, and with that holiday spirit comes all kinds of parades across the Tampa Bay area!

From lighted boat parades, to annual traditions, to even some that end with holiday markets, there is a festive parade for all to enjoy.

If you know of a holiday parade that isn’t on our list, email us at online@wfla.com.

Date: Thursday, Dec. 1 | Parade map

The 41st annual Lakeland Christmas Parade kicks off in downtown Lakeland on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Fireworks will light the sky over Lake Mirror to begin the festivities. The parade will then leave the RP Funding Center and make its way down Lemon Street through downtown.

For those who prefer to stay at home, the parade can be watched online, as well as on Facebook Live.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 3

Illuminated boats will launch from Loggerhead Marker 1 Marina and make their way along the intercoastal toward Dunedin Marina. The parade begins at 6 p.m. and boats are expected to arrive at the Dunedin Marina around 7 p.m.

The night will conclude with a Christmas tree lighting.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 3

The 26th anniversary of the Sarasota Holiday Parade will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The parade starts at Main Street and US-301 in downtown Sarasota and will end at J.D. Hamel Park at Main Street and Gulfstream Avenue.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Winter Wonderland.”

Date: Saturday, Dec. 3

The Cotee River boat parade will take place Saturday starting at 6 p.m. in the Millers Bayou. It will make its way to the Main Street Bridge in downtown New Port Richey, where the boats will turn around.

A DJ will be playing holiday music for those watching in Sims Park to enjoy.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 3

Safety Harbor’s holiday parade will feature floats, old fashioned cars, community groups, an appearance by Santa and more. The parade begins at 10 a.m. and will run along Main Street.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 10

Davenport’s Christmas Parade will begin at 6 p.m. at the Lewis Matthews Complex and will end at the Tom Fellows Community Center.

“Winterfest” will take place at the community center beginning at 4 p.m. and will feature food, vendors, a snow slide and more.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 10

The parade in Palm Harbor will start on Delaware and 12th Street. A gift market will take place in the Harbor Hall parking lot following the parade.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 10

The holiday street parade begins at 4 p.m. on Douglas Avenue and will continue from Beltress Street, heading north to Skinner Boulevard with floats, bands, performers, Santa Claus and more.

Immediately after the parade, downtown Dunedin will be “transported back in time” with old-fashioned Christmas activities and entertainment, as well as snow. There will be horse-drawn carriage ride, Christmas caroling and more.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 10 | Parade route

A fleet of decorated vessels will tour up the Manatee River for all to enjoy. Staging begins at 6 p.m. at Snead Island and will continue to the Bradenton Yacht Club, Safe Harbor Marina, Twin Dolphin Marina and then back to the Yacht Club.

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 13

The parade will begin at 4 p.m. Parade line-up will take place at the Island Way Grill and travel from North Beach to South Beach, then over the bridge to the Clearwater Historical Society, then back to Island Way.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 17

Tampa’s largest lighted boat parade will take place the Saturday before Christmas along the Hillsborough River at 6 p.m. The parade begins at the southern tip of Davis Islands and will travel through the Convention Center basin and up to the Heights before turning around to head to Sparkman Wharf.