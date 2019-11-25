Help struggling families by shopping at Salvation Army during holiday sale

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Whether your shopping or donating to the Salvation Army Family Store, you’re giving back to our community.

The sales from the six different locations around Tampa Bay directly fun the Adult Rehabilitation Center (ARC) program.

In this program, struggling adults can get back on their feet after battling addictions, abuse or another type of setback.

On Nov. 29 and 30 the six Salvation Army Family Stores will have a holiday sale with 50 percent off all items. Store hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Salvation Army Family Store and the programs.

