Help fill Santa’s sack with Toys for Tots

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In the spirit of the holiday season, we can all agree that every kid deserves a toy to unwrap on Christmas morning.

Toys For Tots is working hard to make sure every kid in the Tampa Bay area has a toy-filled December.

For years, Toys For Toys has joined 8 On Your Side to collect new, unwrapped toys for Kindness Day.

People can drop off the toys at the event on Friday or look for one of the organization’s signature decorative boxes at stores and restaurants in the Tampa Bay area.

Since 1947, Toys For Tots has been run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to bring joy to kids during the holidays.

This year, there’s a huge demand for all kinds of toys, but especially for kids ages 9 to 12.

The charity usually gets a lot of stuffed animals and Matchbox cars, and would like other unique items.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Toys for Tots.

