Hard seltzer brand to debut pumpkin spiced flavor this fall

TAMPA (WFLA) — The pumpkin spice craze may have started with coffee drinks, but now it seems like the flavor has been added to just about everything you can put in or on your body.
That includes pumpkin spiced ice cream, cereal, and even deodorant.
This fall, hard seltzer is jumping on the bandwagon, because everyone knows we need every possible flavor of hard seltzer imaginable.
The Vive brand is launching a pumpkin spice hard seltzer in September. It’s a very limited release though, as it will only be available at Kroger stores in Ohio, Kentucky, and Tennessee.
Six packs of the drink will go for a suggested retail price of $9.99.
