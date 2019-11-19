Get into the Christmas spirit with an interactive experience at ‘Santa’s Flight Academy’

Live Now
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Santa is coming to town!

With the holiday season fast approaching International Plaza has plenty of opportunities for everyone to spend time with Santa.

At Santa’s Flight Academy kids can become a member of Santa’s crew through an interactive experience.

They will get measured for their helpful elf suit, map out the big guy’s journey and even get to play in the snow.

Every kid deserves a chance to experience the wonder of Christmas so on Sundays, the lights turn down low and the music goes quiet for a sensory-friendly experience.

Our four-legged friends can cuddle up with good ole’ St. Nick during Santa Paws.

You don’t even need a reservation to snap a picture with Santa just join the line.

Santa’s Flight Academy is located inside the lower level of International Plaza by the Bay Street parking garage.

CLICK HERE to learn more about Santa’s Flight Academy.

