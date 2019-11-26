Gatlinburg’s SkyBridge beautifully lit for Christmas

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — The SkyBridge is getting in on the Christmas spirit. “Lights Over Gatlinburg” will make decorate America’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge with twinkling archways, a tunnel of vibrant lights and a holiday celebration.

Lights Over Gatlinburg will run from Nov. 25 to Jan. 31 at Gatlinburg SkyLift Park. Guests can enjoy hot cocoa and snacks at the SkyCenter, trimmed trees on the SkyDeck and thousands of sparkling bulbs along the bridge.

“From Christmas trees to carolers and all of the bright lights in between, downtown Gatlinburg is a bucket-list destination for thousands each winter, and we’re thrilled for the SkyBridge to join the stunning skyline this season,” SkyLift Manager Randy Watson said. “Near and far, we want to excite guests with our newest traditions and ensure they make the best holiday memories with their families year after year.”

Guests who bring a new, packaged toy to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of the Smoky Mountains will receive $4 off admission until Dec. 16. Tickets are available at the Gatlinburg SkyLift Park ticket office or online at gatlinburgskylift.com/lights.

