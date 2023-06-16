TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Father’s Day is approaching and Tampa Bay has the celebrations and events in order. Here are some fun events for Dad (and the whole family!) this weekend.
Dad’s drink free on Yacht Starship Father’s Day Cruise
- Meal prepared by Executive Chef, Dad’s get two free drinks
- When: Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
- Location: 603 Channelside Drive
- Admission: Adult and children’s tickets are available
10th Annual Richard’s Father’s Day Walk, Jog and Dog Run
- Proceeds benefit Moffitt Cancer Center
- When: Sunday at 8 a.m.
- Location: Ulele, 1810 North Highland Avenue in Tampa
- Admission: $30 online, $35 day of, free for kids 12 and under
- Grab n’ Go breakfast provided following race
Father’s Day Car Show
- Music, vendors, trophies and food!
- When: Sunday from 5 p.m. through 9.pm.
- Location: Diesel Garage Grill & Bar, 34200 US Highway 19 North in Palm Harbor
The James Museum in St. Pete
- Dad’s get in free with the purchase of another admission ticket
- When: Sunday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.
- Location: 150 Central Avenue
The Florida Aquarium
- BOGO deal on admission, tickets must be purchased at the ticket office
- When: Saturday and Sunday all-day
- Location: 701 Channelside Drive
Clearwater Marine Aquarium
- Dad’s receive 50% off general admission with the purchase of an adult ticket
- When: Saturday and Sunday
- Location: 249 Windward Passage
Father’s Day on Pirate Water Taxi
- Dad’s cruise free with paid child/family ticket (purchased in-person only)
- When: Sunday all-day
- Location: Departing from Tampa Convention Center Dock
- Tickets include 14 stops with beer, wine and non-alcoholic beverages available for purchase