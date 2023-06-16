TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Father’s Day is approaching and Tampa Bay has the celebrations and events in order. Here are some fun events for Dad (and the whole family!) this weekend.

Dad’s drink free on Yacht Starship Father’s Day Cruise

Meal prepared by Executive Chef, Dad’s get two free drinks

When: Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: 603 Channelside Drive

Admission: Adult and children’s tickets are available

10th Annual Richard’s Father’s Day Walk, Jog and Dog Run

Proceeds benefit Moffitt Cancer Center

When: Sunday at 8 a.m.

Location: Ulele, 1810 North Highland Avenue in Tampa

Admission: $30 online, $35 day of, free for kids 12 and under

Grab n’ Go breakfast provided following race

Father’s Day Car Show

Music, vendors, trophies and food!

When: Sunday from 5 p.m. through 9.pm.

Location: Diesel Garage Grill & Bar, 34200 US Highway 19 North in Palm Harbor

The James Museum in St. Pete

Dad’s get in free with the purchase of another admission ticket

When: Sunday from 10 a.m. through 5 p.m.

Location: 150 Central Avenue

The Florida Aquarium

BOGO deal on admission, tickets must be purchased at the ticket office

When: Saturday and Sunday all-day

Location: 701 Channelside Drive

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Dad’s receive 50% off general admission with the purchase of an adult ticket

When: Saturday and Sunday

Location: 249 Windward Passage

Father’s Day on Pirate Water Taxi