St. PETERSBURG Fla. (WFLA) — “Enchant” is returning to Tropicana Field this holiday season and it’s bringing over 4 million lights with it.

The Christmas light event returns to St. Petersburg on Nov. 25. Organizers said they are turning “Black Friday” into “Bright Friday.”

The event is sponsored by the Hallmark Channel and will feature more than 10 acres of fun, including a walk-thru light maze, an ice skating trail, live entertainment, visits from Santa, holiday shopping and more.

Organizers said the event will surround one of the largest Christmas trees in the world, which is 100 feet tall.

“We can’t wait to come back to St. Pete where we’ve had such an overwhelmingly warm welcome before,” said Enchant Christmas founder and CEO Kevin Johnston. “This year, we return with even more lights and a whole new story and elements to our featured light maze to dazzle returning guests and introduce new friends and their families to the magic that is Enchant.”

Tickets for the event start at $35 for adults, $20 for kids and $32 for seniors and military members.

