TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An elementary school teacher in Indianapolis recreated “Elf on the Shelf” around her school, and her antics were captured in various TikTok videos by her students.

In videos provided by TMX, Southwestern Elementary School principal Beth Hoeing can be seen being taped to a wall, inside a trophy case, on a firetruck and even on the roof of the school.

“Tell me you have the coolest principal without telling me you have the coolest principal,” one student wrote on TikTok.