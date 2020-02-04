Edible Arrangements debuts ghost pepper chocolate strawberries for Valentine’s Day

TAMPA (WFLA) — Edible Arrangements is providing the easiest way to make your Valentine’s Day hot this year with with a very unique strawberry and ghost pepper combination.

The Love on Fire Box features strawberries dipped in chocolate and sprinkled with spicy Ghost Pepper flakes.

The ghost pepper, over 100 times hotter than a jalapeno, is notorious for being one of the hottest things you can spice your food with.

The Love on Fire box will be available to order starting Feb. 10 in select Edible Arrangements stores nationwide.

