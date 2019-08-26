Dairy Queen releases fall candles and Blizzards

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WKRG) — Dairy Queen is gearing up for fall. They have released a new Fall Blizzard Treat Menu that is now available nationwide.

New Blizzards:

Harvest Berry Pie Blizzard Treat: Creamy DQ vanilla soft serve blended with raspberries, blueberries, blackberries, pie crust pieces and graham.

Heath Caramel Brownie Blizzard Treat: A decadent trio of crunchy HEATH ® pieces, brownie pieces and rich caramel topping mixed with DQ vanilla soft serve.

Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat: This quintessential fall flavor is a deliciously sweet combination of real pumpkin pie pieces and DQ vanilla soft serve, crowned with whipped topping and a touch of nutmeg.

Snickerdoodle Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat: Soft Snickerdoodle cookie dough pieces sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar and blended with signature DQ vanilla soft serve.

SNICKERS® Blizzard Treat: A blend of SNICKERS® pieces, rich chocolaty topping and DQ vanilla soft serve.

Dairy Queen is also releasing a Fall Blizzard Treat Candle Collection. Fans can sign up at DQCandleCollection.com to receive a complementary candle set while supplies last.

Candle Scents: