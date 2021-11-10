Curtis Hixon Park’s Winter Village to return this month

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in downtown Tampa.

Ice skating and shopping will return to Curtis Hixon Park this month with the opening of the Tampa Downtown Partnership’s Winter Village, which will run from Nov. 19 to Jan. 2.

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance the Winter Village experience, and this will be our most memorable year yet,” said Shaun Drinkard, senior director of public programming and operations at the Tampa Downtown Partnership. “We’re excited to partner with the Tampa Bay Lightning this year! You will see a lot of new holiday decorations in honor of our back-to-back Stanley Cup Champions.”

The biggest attraction is the park’s 5,000 square-foot skating rink. The rink will be open seven days a week, but hours are subject to rink and weather conditions. Individual tickets are $17 for all ages. Skate rentals can be purchased online in advance on the Winter Village’s website.

This years, the festivities will expand to Lykes Gaslight Square Park, where there will be a “Sweet Street at The Square” market featuring Sweet Mama’s Ice Cream shop and other local vendors.

“We are growing the celebrations throughout Downtown Tampa and creating a destination that everyone can enjoy for the entire holiday season,” said Lynda Remund, President and CEO of the Tampa Downtown Partnership. “We’re also happy to support our small businesses who can help you find the perfect gift for everyone on your list.”

Another fan-favorite, the Winter Village Express, will return for Sunday evenings only. The TECO Line Streetcar takes families on a one-hour trip from Downtown’s Whiting Station to Ybor and back. Passengers can enjoy holiday sing-alongs, trivia, and treats and more surprises along the way.

“We are thrilled to bring back the Winter Village Express,” added Remund. “As we continue to return to normalcy, we are resuming some of the attractions people have grown to love and adding in new ones every year, while also keeping safety protocols in place to ensure everyone stays healthy this holiday season.”

For tickets and more information, visit WinterVillageTampa.com