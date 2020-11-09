Cleveland radio station changing tunes, will now play Christmas music all day long

Holidays

by: Brittany Rall and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland’s Magic 105.7 is getting a jump start on the holiday season.

The radio station will start playing Christmas music all day long beginning at 5 p.m. today.

Hundreds reacted to the announcement on social media, with many in support of the festive tunes. While others feel like they could’ve waited until after Thanksgiving.

“About time someone starts playing Christmas music,” said one user.

“Lol, let’s at least get the Turkey in the oven,” wrote another.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc.

