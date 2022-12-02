TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Busch Gardens Christmas Town is up for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Best Holiday Theme Park Event award for 2022, among 19 other theme parks in the country.

Christmas Town at the theme park features thousands of holiday lights, shows, characters, Christmas trees and fireworks throughout the holiday season.

Votes for the reader’s choice award continue through Monday at noon. Fans of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay can vote once per day.

Other theme parks nominated for their holiday events include:

Christmas Festival of Lights at Edaville – Carver, Massachusetts

Christmastime at Santa’s Village – Jefferson, New Hampshire

Dutch Winter Wonderland at Dutch Wonderland – Lancaster, Pennsylvania

Hershey Park Christmas Candylane – Hershey, Pennsylvania

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags – Multiple locations

Holiday Lights at Kennywood – West Mifflin, Pennsylvania

Holiday Lights at Lake Compounce – Bristol, Connecticut

Holidays at Legoland – Carlsbad, California

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort – Anaheim, California

Holidays at Universal Orlando – Orlando, Florida

Holidays at Walt Disney World Resort – Orlando, Florida

The top 10 winning events determined by readers will be announced on Dec. 16.