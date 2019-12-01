Black Friday pulls in record $7.4 billion in sales

(CNN) – Good news shopping fans and retailers, Black Friday is still a thing.

This year saw the biggest Black Friday ever with $7.4 million spent. That’s in addition to the $4.2 billion shoppers dropped on Thanksgiving Day.

Spending habits are changing though.

Forty-three percent more consumers than last year bought merchandise online and picked it up in stores.

$2.9 billion of this year’s holiday season sales have come from purchases made using smartphones. And the spree isn’t over yet.

Small Business Saturday saw $470 million in sales by 9 a.m. Saturday morning and Cyber Monday is forecast to generate $9.4 billion.

One reason for the spending spike is this year’s late Thanksgiving is giving consumers fewer days to shop before Christmas.

