Walmart, Amazon, Target reveal Black Friday deals before Thanksgiving

Premium Getty Image for WFLA USE ONLY

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Various large retail stores have released their Black Friday deals ahead of Thanksgiving.

8 On Your Side has compiled a list of deal at various stores so you can plan your holiday shopping.

Walmart

According to Walmart, deals will first phase be offered at Walmart.com on Wed., Nov. 25 at 7 p.m. ET. The second phase of deals will be available at Walmart.com at 12 a.m. ET and the third phase will be in stores at 5 a.m. local time on Fri., Nov. 27.

All Walmart stores will open at 5 a.m. local time on Black Friday. The company said it will limit the number of customers allowed in its stores and will promote physical distancing.

Some of the deals include:

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS for $119 (was $179, $60 savings)

Hotel Style 1200 Thread Count Sheet Set for $25 (special buy)

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for $299 (special buy)

Oculus Quest 2 VR Headset for $299

AirPods Pro at $169

onn. Medium Party Speaker for $50 (was $79, $29 savings)

Razor Electric Scooter for $69 (was $98, $29 savings)

Samsung 65” Class 7000 4K Smart TV for $478 (was $528, $50 savings)

Vizio 70-inch Class 4K UHD SmartCast TV for $478 (special buy)

Select Video Games for $15-$30 (special buy)

Shark Self-Empty Navigation Robot Vacuum for $329 (was $399, $70 savings)

The Pioneer Woman 25-piece Cookware Set for $69 (special buy)

Xbox Series X Console for $499

Amazon

Amazon’s Black Friday deals will run from Nov. 20-27. A press release from the company says deals will “be dropping all week” and a large list of deals can be found here.

Here are some Amazon highlights:

Ring Video Doorbell Pro – $169.99 ($80 off)

Kindle – $59.99 ($30 off)

New Echo – $69.99 ($30 off)

New Fire TV Stick Lite – $17.99 ($12 off)

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote – $27.99 ($12 off)

Save $50 on Microsoft Office Home and Student

Save 40% on Wag dog food and treats

Save up to 50% on select top watch brands from Citizen, Bulova, Anne Klein, and mor

Save up to 40% on premium beauty and professional beauty appliances

Save up to 40% on select Ninja Kitchen Products

Save up to 25% on select PlayStation subscriptions

Save on TVs under $1000

Save up to 60% on select golf clubs, balls, and accessories

Target

Target released a 36-page ad full of Black Friday deals on Monday. The deals will be in place from Nov. 22 through Nov. 28.

Though Target’s physical stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day, all deals will be available online that day.

Here are some Target highlights:

TCL Android 65-inch 4K TV – $229.99 ($170 off)

Fitbit Versa 2 – $129.95 ($50 off)

Fitbit Inspire 2 – $69.95 ($30 off)

HP 11.6-inch Chromebook – $119.99 ($100 off)

Beats Wireless Headphones – $174.99 ($175 off)

Samsung Galaxy Tab – $149.99 ($70 off)

Select games, puzzles and more – 50% off

Lego building sets are 40% off

iRobot Roomba 675 – $199.99 ($120 off)

iRobot Roomba i3 for $399.99 ($200 off)

Free $20 Target gift card when you buy $100 in Apple gift cards

This list will be updated with deals as we receive them into our newsroom…