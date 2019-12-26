Are real or fake trees better?

And, Santa came to town to settle the debate

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– One of the first things people shop for during December is their own Christmas Tree.



However, people may have a strong opinion about whether you should walk down the aisles of stores for an artificial tree or rows of Christmas tree farms. One of the main points of concern is actually a myth when it comes to real trees: allergies.



“It’s sort of a fallacy to think you’re allergic to pine trees because you’re not,” said Cumberland Valley ENT Allergist Dr. Michael Saylor. “People always say I’m allergic to pine trees but they’re not allergic to pine trees because the pollen is on the ground and not floating around the air getting into your nose.”



According to the National Christmas Tree Association, the number of natural tree sales has remained relatively stagnant since 2004, staying between 27 million and 33 million a year. Fake tree sales have more than doubled during that time, from 9 million in 2004 to about 21 million in 2017.

But people sure do have their opinion on which is better, real or fake trees?



“I believe that Christmas is designed around having real trees,” said District Director Mason-Dixon Boy Scouts Scott Paddack. “There’s nothing more Christmas than waking up in the morning to the smell of fresh pine.”



“My family has never ever had a real tree, we’ve only ever had fake trees,” said Charles Town Middle School Student Ben Caltrider.

“I personally like real trees because I think fake trees are a shortcut,” said Charles Town Middle School Student Haley Frazier.

“We’ve always had a real tree for as long as I can remember,” said Jefferson County Schools PIO Hans Fogle. “It’s just a special part of the holidays for our family.”

To help settle the never-ending debate, the man of the hour came to town early to give people some insight on the holiday season.



“Everybody is going to bicker, everybody is going to fight. you get the whole family together and there’s going to be a little bit of disagreement which I think is the fun of the holidays,” said Santa Claus. “It’s a time of togetherness, it’s a time of family and people have to remember that, I think they forget it sometimes.”



According to U.S. Christmas Season Stats, the average price for a real tree is about $50.82.

