Honey, pomegranate, apples and shofar on black table, flat lay with space for text. Rosh Hashana holiday

Apples are a traditional food on Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year. AP food writer Katie Workman has an apple cake she recommends — for the holiday or just to celebrate fall.

Traditionally, apples are dipped into honey at the beginning of the meal for a sweet year to come. Honey cake is a more traditional Rosh Hashana dessert.

But Workman says she prefers the apple cake. Apples at Rosh Hashana symbolize abundance and hope for the new year.

Workman says to use firm apples when baking. And her cake has a cinnamon and sugar topping.

The apples are chopped roughly so you taste little bites of apple in the cake.