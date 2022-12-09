PALMETTO, Fla (WFLA) — The 37th Annual Flight to the North Pole program brought more than a hundred children, who are terminally ill or recovering from serious illness, to a world of holiday magic in Manatee County.

The yearly event was held at Feld Entertainment in Palmetto on Friday. It started off with caroling with choir and Santa made a grand entrance on a Monster Jam truck.

Afterwards, families were invited inside the event for festive food, snow, music and activities.

The highlight of the day for several children was being invited into Santa’s workshop where they got to receive bags full of presents.

The Flight to the North Pole program was founded in 1985 by a group of Eastern Airline flight attendants and Sidney Ettedgui. It has grown to make the Christmas wishes of hundreds of children come true.