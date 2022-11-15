TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA/NBC News Channel) – Work is well underway on floats for the 96th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Five new floats will debut in next week’s celebration. You can catch “Baby Shark” from Nickelodeon, among other displays from Toys R Us, Macy’s, Netflix and Wonder.

Each set is thought up and created by Macy’s Parade Studio, a crew of carpenters, engineers, balloon technicians and others who work to put together the festive displays.

The new floating sights were unveiled Tuesday in New Jersey to glide down the streets of Manhattan this Thanksgiving.